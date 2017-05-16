Caffeine concerns: Father pleads with parents to warn kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. -- Sean Cripe struggles to get out an important message after his son, 16-year-old Davis Cripe, died last month.

"I come before you as a brokenhearted father and hope that something good can come from this," Cripe said. "Davis was a great kid and being his parent was a great honor to Heidi and me."

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts release the cause of death for the teen that collapsed at Spring Hill High School, saying it was a "caffeine-induced cardiac event."

"The purpose here today is not to slam Mountain Dew, it's not to slam café lattes, its not to slam energy drinks," Watts said. "What we want to do here today is to make people understand that these drinks, this amount of caffeine, how it's ingested can have dire consequences."

Watts says Cripe drank a Diet Mountain Dew, a McCafe Latte and an unknown energy drink before suffering the heart attack.

The American Association of Pediatrics doesn't recommend children drink caffeine, and recommends teenagers cap their caffeine consumption at 100 milligrams per day.

A typical soda bottle, like Mountain Dew, has about 90 milligrams of caffeine, and the Mayo Clinic says the average cup of coffee has more than 100 milligrams. With these guidelines, teens should only have about one of those type of drinks per day.

"Parents please talk to your kids about these energy drinks," Cripe said.

The Mayo Clinic recommends adults take in a max of 300-400 milligrams of caffeine per day.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video