9-year-old dies of cocaine overdose, test results ‘off the charts’

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -- A 9-year-old Ohio boy who died the day after Christmas passed away from a cocaine overdose, WFMJ reports.

Marcus Lee Jr. was said to have died from a seizure or a defect, but the Mahoning County Coroner's Office said Monday the boy died from "acute cocaine toxicity." The coroner said test results were "off the charts."

Marcus Lee Sr. said his son’s death didn’t add up -- and this proves it.

“I was angry. I was angry,” he told the station. “It was told to me it was a seizure, a defect, something that was unstoppable.”

Nearly six months later and the investigation into the 9-year-old's death is now being treated as a homicide.

“It appears he ingested it orally,” said Youngstown Police Lt. Doug Bobvnyik. “There was cocaine found in his stomach.”

Detectives said the boy had been dead for hours before police were called and there was no cocaine found inside the home at that time.

Two other kids living in the home are in the custody of Mahoning County Children Services.

