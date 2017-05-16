× 5 dead, including infant in I-95 crash near SC border

LUMBERTON, N.C. — Five people, including an infant, were killed and two others injured in a fiery crash involving multiple vehicles that has shut down Interstate 95 in both directions near Exit 10 in Robeson County just north of the South Carolina border.

Pictures from WTVD’s Chopper 11 showed there were at least 3 tractor-trailer trucks and 3 smaller vehicles involved.

Witnesses said it appeared one of the trucks had some kind of fuel tank problem and it caught fire. The flames and fuel then ignited other vehicles.

One of the trucks involved was a tanker, but the trailer did not ignite.

Read more: WTVD