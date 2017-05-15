Woman killed during walk from church with daughter on Mother’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LINDENHURST, N.Y. -- A New York mother died on Mother's Day after a car slammed into the woman and her daughter as they were walking from church, according to WPIX.

Diane Aluska, 55, and her 16-year-old daughter were walking from mass at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Roman Catholic Church around 9 a.m. when they were hit by an 80-year-old woman backing out of a bakery's parking lot, the New York Post reports.

Police say the driver, identified as Ann Riolo, hit the accelerator, drove onto the sidewalk and hit the mother and daughter.

“She did not put the car in drive, thought she had, and hit the gas,” said Suffolk County Police Detective Sgt. James Murphy.

Aluska was killed, but not before she saved her teenage daughter.

"Diane Aluska — who had three kids and worked for the town of Babylon in the clerk’s office — pushed her youngest daughter from harm’s way just in the nick of time," police told the New York Post.

They were taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center. Diane died at the hospital and her daughter is listed in stable condition.