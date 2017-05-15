× Woman arrested after stabbing in Reidsville

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A woman has been charged in connection with a weekend stabbing in Reidsville.

April Turner, 26, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, according to a news release from Reidsville police.

At about 5:30 a.m. Sunday, officers came to the 500 block of Roach Street after a report of a stabbing.

Officers found Ashley Turner, 31, suffering from multiple stab wounds.

April Turner was jailed under an $80,000 secured bond on the assault charge and multiple other outstanding warrants, the release said.

There is no word on Ashley Turner’s condition.