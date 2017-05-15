× Woman allegedly ripped up Mother’s Day card, beat 6-year-old son

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A South Carolina woman is accused of beating her 6-year-old son after he gave a Mother’s Day card to his grandmother but not to her, WHNS reports.

Police went to a residence in Spartanburg around 6:40 p.m. on Thursday in reference to a disturbance. Once they arrived, officers found a grandmother standing with her two grandchildren.

The woman told police that 30-year-old Shontrell Murphy hit the boy on the front, side, and back of his head because he gave his grandmother a card but not her. She then tore the card up.

Murphy later admitted to hitting her son, but “does not believe it was in a hard or violent manner.” The children told police Murphy hits them consistently and are afraid of their mother.

Murphy is facing a child cruelty charge.