Uber driver accused of raping 14-year-old girl

KISSIMMEE, Fla. -- Deputies say a 14-year-old Florida girl was raped by an Uber driver last week.

On May 8, the girl requested an Uber driver to pick her up, according to Fox 13. The driver, David Pena-Melo, picked up the girl and asked her to sit in the front seat.

During the ride, Pena-Melo began to make sexual advances and drove past the girl's requested destination.

He then pulled over on the side of a road near a wooded area and forced the girl to perform a sex act.

Detectives met with Pena-Melo on May 11 and arrested him on a charge of sexual battery on a person older than 12 but younger than 18.

An Uber spokesperson issued a statement to WESH about the incident:

We are appalled by what's been reported, and our thoughts are with the family. This driver has been banned from Uber.