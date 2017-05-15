Strokes: Signs of Stroke and Importance of Acting Fast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Every 40 seconds, someone in the United States has a stroke, and being able to recognize the signs and symptoms of stroke can help you or a loved one get the quick medical attention they need. Stroke symptoms include the sudden onset of weakness in your arms or legs, blurry vision, dizziness, staggering gate/difficulty balancing and speech difficulty. The word FAST can help you remember the signs of a stroke:

Face: Does the face look uneven?

Arm: Does one arm drift down?

Speech: Does their speech sound strange?

Time: Every second, brain cells die. Call 9-1-1 at any sign of stroke.

With a stroke, time is of the essence! The quicker a stroke patient receives care, the better their outcomes. If experiencing stroke symptoms, do not hesitate; call 911 immediately. Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) are trained to stabilize and transport patients to the nearest Stroke Center so they can receive fast and proper treatment.

Our community’s exceptional emergency medical team is prepared to stabilize individuals, and communicate with the hospital teams to make sure everything is in place and the stroke team is ready once the patient arrives. The Cone Health Stroke Center, located at Moses Cone Hospital, is a Joint Commission-certified Primary Stroke Center, with a highly-specialized team that coordinates a state-of-the-art program to identify and treats stroke patients quickly and effectively.

Spokesperson Background:

Jessica Jarvis is a Stroke Response Nurse at Cone Health’s Moses H. Cone Hospital in Greensboro. She received her Bachelor of Science in nursing from the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill. She is a stroke certified and neuroscience certified nurse through the American Association of Neuroscience Nurses.