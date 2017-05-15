Randolph County Schools teacher charged with DWI after chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAMSEUR, N.C. -- A teacher with Randolph County Schools has been charged with a DWI after a car chase in Randolph County early Saturday morning.

Elizabeth Johnson Palma was charged in the chase, according to RCS Public Information Officer Tim Moody.

A short chase started in Asheboro with Asheboro Police Department and was called off because of slick roads around 12 a.m. Saturday.

About 15 minutes later, a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office deputy spotted the vehicle in the area of Grantville Lane.

The deputy then tried to pull the vehicle over and that’s when the chase started again.

It ended on Highway 22 in Ramseur after spike strips were deployed, causing tires to deflate on the Nissan. The vehicle came to a stop at Foushee Road.

Palma has been charged with DWI, fleeing to elude arrest and resisting a public officer, among others.

She is being held on a $100,000 bond.