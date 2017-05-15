Officer accidentally overdoses after drug call

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio -- An Ohio police officer overdosed after accidentally touching a deadly drug during a traffic stop Friday night, WKBN reported.

Officer Chris Green responded to a traffic stop around 8:50 p.m. Police say they witnessed 25-year-old Justin Buckle perform a drug transaction -- so officers blocked his car to keep him and passenger Cortez Collins from driving away.

“Once they got blocked in, they tried to dispose of the evidence in the vehicle,” said East Liverpool Police Cpt. Patrick Wright.

“There was white powder on the seat, on the floor, on the guys’ shoes, and on his clothing,” he said.

After the duo's arrest, Officer Green followed protocol for handling drugs and wore gloves and a mask as he searched the suspects’ vehicle.

But when he got back to the station, another officer noticed Green had white powder on his shirt.

“Just out of instinct, he tried to brush it off — not thinking,” Wright told the WKBN.

About an hour later, Green passed out at the station. Police believe the powder was Fentanyl -- a powerful drug that is often mixed with heroin and can get into the body by simply touching it.

The officer was then taken to the hospital and given several doses of Narcan.

As of Sunday, Green was doing fine.

