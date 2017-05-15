× Mother shot in head in front of 8-month-old daughter on Mother’s Day

QUEENS, N.Y. — A New York mother was shot in the head by her boyfriend in front of their infant child on Mother’s Day.

The shooting happened around 9:45 a.m. when the 43-year-old boyfriend shot the 32-year-old woman in the head after an argument, according to the New York Daily News. The 8-month-old daughter and the little girl’s babysitter were in another room at the time.

The victim, identified as Xiaowei Lui, was listed in stable condition and is expected to survive.

“On Mother’s Day, too. Can you believe that?” one neighbor told the New York Daily News.

The boyfriend, Guohui Jiang, called 911 and quickly surrendered to officers. He is charged with attempted murder and assault, among other things.