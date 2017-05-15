More than a dozen dead chickens found during NC cockfighting investigation

ROCKWELL, N.C. — Four men were arrested Saturday after deputies found a cockfighting operation at a North Carolina home, WSOC reports.

Victor Manuel Garcia, 37, Manuel Villa Ocampo, 36, Marcial Clemente Rodriguez, 35, and Rogelio Leonardo Calderas, 44, were charged with several counts of cockfighting.

“The only thing I had noticed was the constant crowing that was going on, and I had wondered, why do these things crow all day long?” an unidentified neighbor said.

When deputies arrived at the home around 2:30 p.m., they found vehicles parked in the yard and 15 to 20 men running into the woods.

Behind the residence, deputies found chickens tied to the back of vehicles, a fenced-off area that was covered with a tarp for a roof, blood and feathers on the ground — and several dead chickens.

Deputies also found razor spurs, scales, event track sheets, record books, electronic time clock, ID straps, rolls of sticky twine and scissors, among other items.

Rowan County Animal Control arrived and collected in excess of 30 live chickens that had been either tied up or caged near the fighting ring, along with in excess of 15 dead chickens that were found close to the fighting ring.

“I’m just sorry to hear that they were doing the animals that way,” a neighbor told the station.