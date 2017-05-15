× Man wanted in attempted kidnapping of woman in Mebane

MEBANE, N.C. — Deputies are searching for a man who allegedly tried to kidnap a woman while she was walking her dog in Mebane Sunday night.

At 7:30 p.m., the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office went to Forest Oaks Lane in reference to an attempted abduction. Upon arrival, deputies learned the woman was walking her dog when a man stopped his car and attempted to pull her into his vehicle.

When he tried to grab her, the woman’s dog started “barking and nipping at him,” and the man eventually got back into his vehicle and left the scene.

The suspect is believed to be driving a silver Honda with tinted windows.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 570-6300 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.