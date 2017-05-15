Greensboro Human Relations Commission votes to recommend releasing Jose Charles bodycam video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The Greensboro Human Relations Commission discussed several police-community relations issues and the commission's ability to impact them Monday night.

For nearly three hours, much of the conversation centered around the Jose Charles case.

The commission voted unanimously to ask the city council to direct the city attorney to do what he can to get the body camera video from Jose Charles arrest released to the public.

Some commissioners questioned the effectiveness of Chair Zac Engle when he refused to reinstate Lindy Perry-Garnette to her former position on the Police Community Review Board (PCRB).

The PCRB is intended to be an independent review board for complaints against police.

Perry-Garnette was asked to resign from her position after she spoke with FOX8 about the PCRB's decision to disagree with the police internal review of the Jose Charles complaint.

The city attorney and human relations commission chair say Perry-Garnette violated a non-disclosure agreement.

The commission voted 7-6 in favor of supporting Perry-Garnette be reinstated, but Engle would not put her back on the board.

Several commissioners raised concern that city council members who spoke to the media about their decision to support police after reviewing the body camera video did not face similar consequences as Perry-Garnette.

The commission also voted unanimously to ask city council to watch the body camera video with Tamara Figureoa, Jose Charles' mother, and the PCRB chair to make sure everyone has seen the same video.

The commission decided to do a study of the PCRB, its policies, processes and how it operates within 45 days to ensure that it will work for future complainants.