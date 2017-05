Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A program sponsored by the North Carolina State Employees Credit Union puts sophomores in adults shoes when it comes to money-making decisions.

The program, called the Reality of Money, gives each student a career, salary and credit rating.

They then go through 12 stations, where they have to make decisions about spending their salary -- all without running out of money.

