Former Jamestown Middle School employee faces additional peeping, indecent liberties charges

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — A former Jamestown Middle School media specialist is facing additional peeping and indecent liberties charges, according to a press release.

Christopher Allen Reeves, 46, was initially charged with two counts of peeping using a photographic image obtained in violation of the peeping statute. He now faces two counts of indecent liberties with a student, one count of peeping using a photographic imaging device and one count of possessing a photographic image obtained in violation of the peeping statute.

“With the assistance of the staff of Guilford County Schools, and an overwhelming response from the community, the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is able to announce that multiple individuals with crucial information have been identified and located,” the release reads. “The sheriff’s office is extremely grateful for the help of school personnel, media outlets, parents, students and community members who have assisted with this case.”

On April 30, detectives began investigating after an employee at Jamestown Middle reported suspicious images on an electronic storage device at the school.

Multiple electronic devices were collected and images were recovered. Those images were taken from a camera which had been hidden in a changing room at the school sometime between January 2013 and December 2015.

“We are deeply troubled by this news, and thank the person who acted quickly to notify administration and law enforcement of a concern,” Dr. Trent Vernon, Jamestown Middle principal, said of the incident. “We are doing all we can to support our Jamestown students, families and staff during this difficult time.”

In 2011, Reeves was featured in an article in the Jamestown News about an anti-bullying campaign, where he admitted he had been bullied.

“I have a boisterous personality and people have a hard time believing I was quiet in middle school,” he was quoted as saying in the article. “I learned to stand up and be myself. Kids need to know they can be themselves.”

Reeves received an additional $7,500 to his initial $10,000 bond.

Anyone with additional information about this crime should call the Sheriff’s Office at (336) 641-3355 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.