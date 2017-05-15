× Child bitten by snake at Guilford County elementary school

PLEASANT GARDEN, N.C. — A child was bitten by a snake at Pleasant Garden Elementary School on Monday morning, according to Guilford County Schools spokesperson Nora Murray.

The female child said she was bitten during recess and staff immediately called 911.

The child was taken to a local hospital and treated.

Murray said the principal canceled recess at the school for the remainder of the day after the incident.

Maintenance crews put down a special powder outside designed to help keep snakes away. The crews also looked for any additional safety concerns.

Maintenance crews will look at the area where the snake bite happened Tuesday morning and decide then if kids should go outside for recess. If they do allow kids outside, they will not be in the area where the girl was bitten.

Murray could not provide specifics on the child’s condition.