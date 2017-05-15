× Baby wipes recalled for possible mold contamination

SANTA MONICA, Calif. — The Honest Company issued a voluntary recall on baby wipes due to the possible presence of mold.

The wipes are distributed in the United States and Canada in the following packaging forms:

10 count packages, UPC 0817810011276, 0816645024079, 0817810011276

72 count packages, UPC 0817810011863, 7000000011863, 0816645023584, 0816645023591

288 count packages, UPC 0817810014680

576 count packages, UPC 0817810028540

The baby wipes are also included in Honest Diaper Cakes, Baby Basics Gift Set and Baby Arrival Gift Set.

“We believe the affected product is not likely to cause adverse health consequences, however, impacted wipes do have a spotted discoloration and the aesthetics are unacceptable,” the company said in a release.

Customers can check whether they have affected wipes by finding the lot number on the product and entering it here.

If affected, customers can return the wipes to the store where they were purchased and receive a full refund.