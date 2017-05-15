7-year-old shot after gun falls out of backpack at elementary school

MOSS BLUFF, La. — A 7-year-old boy was shot at a Louisiana elementary school on Monday, KLFY reports.

The shooting happened at Moss Bluff Elementary School and authorities are classifying the shooting as accidental.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said a first-grader brought a loaded gun to school in his backpack.

“The gun fell out of the backpack in the classroom and another student picked it up. The gun accidentally fired, hitting another student,” Mancuso told KLFY.

The 7-year-old was taken to a hospital and underwent surgery. He is now listed in critical but stable condition.

Mancuso said neither the student who brought the gun nor the student who accidentally fired the gun will be held responsible because of their age.

The District Attorney’s Office will determine if charges should be filed against the gun owner when the investigation is complete.