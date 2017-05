GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two men were hit and killed by a passenger train in Greensboro Monday evening, according to Susan Danielsen with Greensboro police.

Greensboro police came to the area of Lowdermilk Street and Franklin Boulevard at 7:16 p.m. after a report of a train hitting a person. Officers discovered two men had been hit and killed.

The only information Danielsen could release about the┬ámen’s identities is that they were adults.