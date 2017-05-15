10-year-old NC girl shot while sleeping in bed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DURHAM, N.C. -- A 10-year-old North Carolina girl was shot while she was sleeping in her bed over the weekend, WTVD reports.

The incident happened at 3:20 a.m. Sunday when gunfire from the apartment above came through the ceiling and hit her.

The child was taken to the hospital where she remains in critical, but stable condition.

Durham police officers obtained a warrant and searched the apartment building from which the bullet traveled. There was no one in the apartment when officers conducted their search.

"I am deeply disturbed and incensed at this act of violence, which resulted in the serious injury to an innocent sleeping child," said Durham Police Chief C.J. Davis.