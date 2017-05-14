× Toddler left in car while stepdad shoplifts at NC store, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Wake County man has been arrested and accused of trying to shoplift while leaving his 4-year-old stepson alone in a car outside.

WTVD reported that Kyle Fiske is accused of trying to rob the Macy’s in the Triangle Town Center Friday afternoon, but the alleged thief left the department store empty-handed and in handcuffs.

Records show Fiske entered the store planning to steal two Fitbit watches but was blocked by security.

Warrants state that when a loss prevention officer confronted the 29-year-old, he threatened the officer with a 5-inch blade.

The suspect was booked into the Wake County Detention Center, charged with misdemeanor child abuse and robbery with dangerous weapon. He has been ordered to have no contact with the child.