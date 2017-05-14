Social media outcry over veteran’s funeral visitation held without a coffin

CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. – The family of a deceased Vietnam War veteran says their loved one has been disrespected by a Georgia funeral home, after the man wasn’t displayed in a coffin for visitation – but on a gurney instead.

WJW reported that George Taylor’s son, James, says that because of a $9,000 payment and Heritage Funeral Home said they could not provide a coffin.

He agreed to the arrangement of laying his father out on the gurney with an American flag draped over him, but he wasn’t happy about it.

“At first we were okay with it but like I told the guy, I said this was very disrespectful to my dad,” said James Taylor.

Then the picture was shared on social media. Taylor also said the funeral home wouldn’t bury his father until the payment was made.

The funeral home, however, says they did nothing wrong.

A claim that the deceased man’s sister-in-law agrees with. Beverly Roe said that she was fine with the way Taylor looked during the visitation.

“We shook on it. The three of us shook on it and then all of a sudden, somebody comes in and wants to stir up trouble,” Roe said.

Eventually, the two sides came to an agreement, and Taylor was buried at the Chattanooga National Cemetery, in a coffin.