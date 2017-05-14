× North Carolina mother, son graduate college together on Mother’s Day

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — A North Carolina mother and son are celebrating Mother’s Day in a very unconventional way – they’re graduating college together, according to WTVD.

Luzita Francis decided to go back to school later in life, and it was just in time to graduate from UNC Chapel Hill with her son, Luthfi Bustillos.

When Francis became a mother at an early age, she had to put her education on the backburner.

“I had my three kids and then I got divorced from their dad so I was like a single mom for eight, nine, ten years,” she said.

She majored in public health, her son in information science, and now she’s getting her diploma with him. The two took classes together at Durham Tech and transferred to UNC. Francis still worked a job all the while.

Read full story: WTVD