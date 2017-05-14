× North Carolina health department closed due to bed bugs

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. — A North Carolina health department has temporarily closed after bed bugs were discovered inside the building.

WNCT reported that the Carteret County Health Department in Morehead City closed Friday for extermination of the bugs.

The bugs were found in an office and the waiting area. The department believes this is an isolated incident.

A pest control specialist inspected the area earlier this week and the department closed as a precaution. It is planned to reopen Monday morning.

Bed bugs are parasitic insects that feed on blood. They do not transmit disease, but their bites leave red, itchy marks that can cause an allergic reaction in some people.