Man dies after setting himself on fire on Facebook Live

MEMPHIS — A man in Memphis has died after setting himself on fire and streaming the incident on Facebook Live.

WREG reported that Jared McLemore, 33, dousing himself with kerosene in a video early Saturday morning and then ran into a crowded bar.

A man runs over to help, then the can falls over and McLemore erupts in flames before he runs out of frame. The frantic screams of witnesses can be heard in the background.

McLemore died after being taken to a hospital.

Court records show McLemore was arrested in August 2016 after strangling his ex-girlfriend and threatening to kill her on two different occasions one day apart.

He was ordered to undergo mental evaluations and was sentenced to probation in April 2017 on domestic assault charges.

Witnesses said the woman had a restraining order against McLemore, but he wouldn’t stay away. They said they hope the attention his public suicide is getting will be a step in the right direction toward taking domestic violence more seriously.

Anyone considering suicide can call 1-800-273-8255.