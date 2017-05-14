Families outraged by lack of upkeep at Greensboro cemetery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Curtis Matier walked through weeds and waist-high tall grass on Mother's Day, searching for his family.

"Out in here somewhere is my sister, and I really can't tell you where," Matier said.

Matier, along with dozens of families from Greensboro and beyond were shocked and frustrated to see the conditions at the Piedmont Memorial Park cemetery had gone from bad to worse.

"We entrust the people who take care of this property to take care of our loved ones," said Amber Chatman, as she searched for her grandparents among the weeds.

The grass has become so overgrown, you can't see the engraved stones marking each site.

"The most heartbreaking thing of all this y'all, I can't even find my grandmother's plot," said Bernard Boswell. "The person who I came to see, I can't find."

Others persisted and had better luck finding loved ones. Eloise Smith Thomas had to comb through the weeds with her walker to find her father's grave. Some couldn't even reach grave sites because an aged tree has fallen over dozens of grave sites.

Some took it upon themselves to bring out equipment like shovels and weed whackers to clear the brush.

"I just can't believe anybody let it go this far," Matier said.

This frustration pushing some to action like Boswell.

"Meet me out here Sunday at 1 p.m. with your lawnmowers, with your weed eaters, and I'll be out here," he said. "I have to think how I want to be buried, and that's what we need to think about, how would we feel if this was us?"

The cemetery is privately owned, and a previous owner, Charlie Dye, passed away in March of 2016.

FOX8 has left messages for the property's current owner and will be following up on this story.