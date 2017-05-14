× Burlington police investigate multiple break-ins reported on Mother’s Day

BURLINGTON, N.C. – Police in Burlington are investigating multiple reports of vehicles and businesses that were broken into on Mother’s Day.

Burlington police said they received nine reports of break-in between 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.

Each break-in consisted of forced entry through windows or unlocked doors on vehicles, Burlington police said in a press release.

Personal property including money, electronics, clothing and other miscellaneous items were stolen.

Police said the crimes were reported at the following places:

327 Thompson Street- Vehicle B&E

313 Thompson Street- Vehicle B&E

624 Arden Street- Vehicle B&E

244 Hazel Drive- Vehicle B&E

1720 Bradford Court- Vehicle B&E

1723 Bradford Court- Vehicle B&E

1728 Bradford Court- Vehicle B&E

926 East Webb Avenue- Star Mobile Cellular Sales

1704 South Mebane Street- Piedmont Reptile Rescue

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information can call Burlington police at (336) 229-3500, anonymously at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637. A cash reward is possible.