Burlington police investigate multiple break-ins reported on Mother’s Day
BURLINGTON, N.C. – Police in Burlington are investigating multiple reports of vehicles and businesses that were broken into on Mother’s Day.
Burlington police said they received nine reports of break-in between 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.
Each break-in consisted of forced entry through windows or unlocked doors on vehicles, Burlington police said in a press release.
Personal property including money, electronics, clothing and other miscellaneous items were stolen.
Police said the crimes were reported at the following places:
- 327 Thompson Street- Vehicle B&E
- 313 Thompson Street- Vehicle B&E
- 624 Arden Street- Vehicle B&E
- 244 Hazel Drive- Vehicle B&E
- 1720 Bradford Court- Vehicle B&E
- 1723 Bradford Court- Vehicle B&E
- 1728 Bradford Court- Vehicle B&E
- 926 East Webb Avenue- Star Mobile Cellular Sales
- 1704 South Mebane Street- Piedmont Reptile Rescue
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information can call Burlington police at (336) 229-3500, anonymously at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637. A cash reward is possible.
