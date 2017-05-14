Sign up now to get FOX8 headlines delivered right to your inbox

Burlington police investigate multiple break-ins reported on Mother’s Day

Posted 8:06 pm, May 14, 2017, by , Updated at 08:11PM, May 14, 2017

Burlington police (WGHP file photo)

BURLINGTON, N.C. – Police in Burlington are investigating multiple reports of vehicles and businesses that were broken into on Mother’s Day.

Burlington police said they received nine reports of break-in between 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.

Each break-in consisted of forced entry through windows or unlocked doors on vehicles, Burlington police said in a press release.

Personal property including money, electronics, clothing and other miscellaneous items were stolen.

Police said the crimes were reported at the following places:

  • 327 Thompson Street- Vehicle B&E
  • 313 Thompson Street- Vehicle B&E
  • 624 Arden Street- Vehicle B&E
  • 244 Hazel Drive- Vehicle B&E
  • 1720 Bradford Court- Vehicle B&E
  • 1723 Bradford Court- Vehicle B&E
  • 1728 Bradford Court- Vehicle B&E
  • 926 East Webb Avenue- Star Mobile Cellular Sales
  • 1704 South Mebane Street- Piedmont Reptile Rescue

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information can call Burlington police at (336) 229-3500, anonymously at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637. A cash reward is possible.