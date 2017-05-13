× NC woman charged with animal cruelty after dead cats removed from home, cat skull found under bed

SALISBURY, N.C. – A Rowan County woman faces animal cruelty charges after three dead cats were removed from her home, according to deputies.

WJZY reported that Barbara Hart, 64, of Salisbury, faces charges after the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office searched her home earlier this week.

Deputies found three dead, decaying cats behind a couch in the living room. A cat skull was reportedly found under the bed.

Also found were two dogs that were malnourished with maggots eating their hair and flesh. The dogs are now in animal control’s custody.

Deputies on the scene said they smelled urine and feces inside the suspect’s home. Several empty animal cages were also found on the property.

The suspect faces nine counts of animal cruelty and was jailed in Rowan County under a $1,500 secured bond. She has court planned for June.