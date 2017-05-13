× Driver faces hit-and-run charge after crashing into utility pole in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — One person faces a hit-and-run charge after a car hit a utility pole and overturned in High Point.

It happened Saturday evening at Brentwood Street and Nathan Hunt Drive.

The car hit the utility pole and the pole snapped at the top, causing street lights to hang low. No other vehicles were involved.

Crews remained on the scene Saturday night. The road will be closed for at least a few hours.

The driver and a passenger were both taken to the hospital. The passenger has been released.