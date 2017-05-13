30-foot-tall jungle gym opens in Greensboro, families enjoy the added attraction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- About 700 people came to the Greensboro Children’s Museum on Saturday, many checking out a brand-new attraction.

The museum opened a new play plaza featuring a 30-foot-tall jungle gym for kids to climb.

”I love sliding down and going up, and pretty much everything,” said Micaiah Lassiter, one of the kids at the museum.

“It's really cool because I've never climbed anything like this before and it's a cool experience to go higher than I've ever climbed before,” said Zoe Hall, another kid exploring the new space.

The play plaza along with a new main lobby and patio classroom are part of the first of three phases of expansion at the museum.

An indoor water feature is expected to open this winter and a technology center, next spring.

“Downtown is growing, Lebauer Park across the street, the Tanger Center for Performing Arts... we are so excited about this cultural downtown district and we are excited to add something,” said Marian King, the CEO of the Greensboro Children's Museum.

The expansions will cost the museum more than $3 million, but King says it’s worth it to bring more families to Greensboro. The children’s museum has more than 100,000 visitors a year.

“We see people routinely from throughout the state, southern Virginia, all over the country in the summer so we are just happy to add something new to Greensboro, another reason to come visit our great city,” King said.

Parents at the play plaza have noticed the family friendly addition’s around town.

“Greensboro seems to be expanding,” said Chris Anthony, whose family was at museum. “The greenway in all directions. The aquatic center a couple years ago brought a lot of energy. We tend to hang out at the parks.”

“We've been here 13 years and it has really grown,” said Leigha Jordan, who brought her children to the play plaza. “It is family-friendly. Downtown has become more accessible, exciting for our families to go to. There’s a lot more than there used to be and fun places like this. They keep building and we keep going.”

Within the last year, LeBauer Park opened and the Greensboro Science Center expanded its aquarium by 5,000 square feet. The center also announced it would double the size of its zoo.