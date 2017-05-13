200-pound bear locks himself in car in Virginia, eats snacks, honks horn

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. — A 200-pound black bear in Virginia locked himself in a car and started eating snacks and honking the horn.

The Roanoke County, Virginia Police Department shared the story on its Facebook page Thursday, along with a photo showing the bear.

“Our officers never know what they may encounter when on the job,” the post read.

An officer was called to the incident after the bear managed to open the vehicle and get in, according to police. The car was parked at a home.

The bear locked himself inside the car and started honking the horn, alerting the homeowners.

Police said the baby bear found some treats inside and caused minor damage to the vehicle.

The arriving officer opened the back door of the car and the bear was able to run back into the woods.