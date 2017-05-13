× 1 injured after gunshots fired into vehicle in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — One person was shot and injured as gunshots were fired from one vehicle to another Saturday in Burlington, according to police.

It happened at about 5 p.m. at the intersection of Sharpe Road and Rauhut Street, Burlington police said in a press release.

Police said 21-year-old Tion Omar Motley suffered a single gunshot wound to his left hip, which appeared to be non-life threatening.

Officers on the scene found several spent shell casings in the roadway and determined a possible suspect vehicle to be a dark colored sedan.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information can call Burlington police at (336) 229-3500 or anonymously to the Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100.