1 in custody after chase in Randolph County ends with spike strips being deployed

RAMSEUR, N.C. – One person was taken into custody after a car chase in Randolph County ended with spike strips being deployed.

A short chase started in Asheboro with Asheboro Police Department and was called off because of slick roads at about 12 a.m. Saturday.

About 15 minutes later, Randolph County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle in the area of Grantville Lane.

The deputy tried to pull the vehicle over and that’s when the chase started again.

It ended on highway 22 in Ramseur after spike strips were deployed, causing tires to deflate on the Nissan. The vehicle came to a stop at Foushee Road.

The suspect was taken into custody and the road has reopened. No injuries were reported.