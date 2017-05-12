Wake Forest students raise puppies to be service dogs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Marcie Moore knows how important service dogs are to others. Her sister, Maggie, has a diabetes alert dog who is a lifesaver.

When Marcie started college at Wake Forest University last year, she decided to help other people who will be relying on service dogs. She is a volunteer puppy trainer for Service Dogs by Warren Retrievers. She has inspired more WFU students to do the same thing and now there are nine puppy trainers on campus.

Every puppy is paired with a student and they are a team. Trainers teach the dogs basic commands and good behavior in every environment possible, then the dogs go on to more specialized training to help people with epilepsy, diabetes, PTSD or autism.

