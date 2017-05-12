Strong storms leave downed trees and power lines in Rockingham County

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A week after a tornado touched down near Eden, the area was hit with strong storms again overnight, causing downed trees and power lines.

Multiple trees were downed Thursday night, including one that fell on a house. Another tree fell on a parked car.

Friday morning, a tree snapped in the front yard of someone’s house on Meadow Road. The road was closed for several hours between Main Street and Fieldcrest.

No injuries were reported.

FOX8 meteorologist Emily Byrd says a line of heavy rain is expected across the Piedmont between 9 p.m. and midnight Friday.

Forecast:

It’s going to be cloudy and cooler with scattered, light showers at any point during the day. Highs will struggle to reach 60 degrees by this afternoon. Between 9 p.m. and midnight, a line of heavy rain is expected to cross the Piedmont. While thunderstorms are unlikely, the heavy rain may cause ponding on roads and reduced visibility.

Clouds linger through midday Saturday along with a few light showers. By Saturday afternoon, partly cloudy skies take over and temperatures will be pushed into the upper-60’s. Mother’s Day is looking superb, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper-70’s!

The first days of the work week will be warm, with highs in the lower- to mid-80’s Monday through Thursday. Rain chances remain rather low… 20 percent or less.

Clean up efforts are underway.

JUST IN: Crews working to break up HUGE tree down in front yard in Meadow Rd. in Eden. Road closed beteeen Main St. and Fieldcrest @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/c6YKbyON2l — Carly Hildyard (@CarlyHildyard) May 12, 2017

.@myfox8 Check it out.. that is some heavy duty work. Crews working with a chain saw to break the fallen tree down limb by limb @myfox8 @fox8weather pic.twitter.com/mkJga1RPta — Carly Hildyard (@CarlyHildyard) May 12, 2017

.@myfox8 @fox8weather Meadow Rd. is now back open in Eden. Folks who lives here say they saw hail, a huge gust of wind came, then the tree snapped. pic.twitter.com/8Tyu2ZugF3 — Carly Hildyard (@CarlyHildyard) May 12, 2017