SC mother leaves daughter alone at apartment mailbox as punishment

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A South Carolina woman is accused of leaving her daughter alone at her apartment mailboxes as punishment Thursday evening, WCNC reports.

Kecia Barham is charged with unlawful conduct toward a child after police say she left her child at the mailboxes on Patriot Parkway. Police went to the complex around 6 p.m. after a resident discovered the child by herself.

The girl was upset, crying and asking for her mother, the resident told police.

Barham said her daughter was “acting out,” so she punished her by leaving her at the apartment mailboxes for 45 minutes. She admitted to leaving the girl at the mailboxes while she took her other child to football practice.

The child was placed into the custody of her aunt.