× Rockingham County man accused of breaking into church, stealing musical equipment

EDEN, N.C. – A man is accused of breaking into a Rockingham County church and stealing musical equipment.

Anthony Shane Humble, 37, of Eden, faces charges in connection to the crime, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

The incident was reported on April 10 and allegedly happened at End Time Fellowship Church at 2119 East Stadium Drive in Eden.

Humble faces charges of felonious breaking and entering into a place of worship with the intent to commit a larceny and felonious larceny.

The suspect was already in the Rockingham County Jail under other charges and received at $15,000 secured bond on these new charges. He has court planned for May 24.