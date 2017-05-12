Pierced Ministries in High Point helping women overcome addiction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A High Point house designated as a permanent residence for women recovering from substance addiction is moving closer toward opening.

Pierced Ministries and Rehab Services, Inc., a Christ-centered program for people who have struggled with substance abuse addictions, is making progress upgrading the home’s interior and exterior since work began last August.

But perhaps the greatest transformation has happened to the women in the program.

Pierced Ministries and Rehab Services, Inc. has been operating since 2008 helping men, but began its women’s ministry in October 2016.

“We are one-on-one and very intentional, so that we can tailor make each person’s recovery. As a result, the four women who have been in this program since the very beginning are being transformed in incredible ways,” Co-Executive Director Alice Meindl said.

Meindl says the house will be a place the women can call “home” – a safe haven.

“It sounds beautiful to me. I don’t really know what home looks like. I haven’t had a steady home in a long time,” Christa Peyman said.

The women have had different experiences leading them toward the recovery process, but through the help they have received, they express optimism for the future.

“I’m no longer that lost woman searching through relationships, through drugs. I know who I am in Him (referring to Jesus) and my beauty flows from the inside out,” Jennifer Posey said.

Meindl says this is the only Christ-centered recovery program for women in the High Point area.

The program is nine months.

The hope is that once the house is opened, it will be available to a few more women.