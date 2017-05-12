× Pair charged for using prostitution to lure 67-year-old to Winston-Salem home, violently robbing him

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people have been arrested for robbery after police say they lured at least one victim to a home with the prospect of a female escort.

Winston-Salem police have arrested 29-year-old John Richard Hernandez and 32-year-old Amanda Dawn Moser in connection.

They say the pair lured a 67-year-old man to Hernandez’s home, located at 3231 Polo Road in Winston-Salem, on May 9, by posting an ad for an escort on the website backpage.com. After being in contact with Moser, police say, the man arrived at the home and was violently hit over the head with a hammer by Hernandez and robbed of his money, ATM card and vehicle.

Moser was subsequently arrested and charged with robbery.

On Friday, a search warrant was executed at Hernandez’s home and Hernandez was arrested. He is also being processed for robbery-related charges.

Police say the 67-year-old victim remains in the hospital due to his injuries.

“If you’re seeking out prostitutes or drugs — to buy drugs — you’re more likely to be robbed, just as you are to successfully go through the crime you’re trying to commit. Predators are seeking that opportunity to rob you,” said Lt. Mike Cardwell, of the Winston-Salem Police Department. “So, if you go out looking for prostitution, if you’re on backpage[.com], if you’re trying to buy drugs, you’re just as likely to get robbed as you are to find that prostitute or find that individual selling drugs.”

Police believe there may be more victims who have not yet come forward due to the nature of their involvement with the pair.

“Over the last few months, we’ve had several reports where men had been victimized where they were going to meet young ladies involved in prostitution, specifically advertising on backpage[.com], where they were robbed,” Cardwell said. “Unfortunately, because they’re being involved in a crime themselves, they’re hesitant to fully cooperate with us. At this point we know there’s other victims that are probably related to this crime itself, we’re hoping that other victims will come forth.”

Hernandez has a criminal history including simple assault, common law robbery and larceny over $1,000, among other convictions. Moser has been previously imprisoned for felony breaking and entering, forgery and breaking and entering vehicles, also among other convictions.