KIRKERSVILLE, Ohio — An officer was shot while responding to an active shooter at a nursing home in Ohio Friday morning, WCMH reports.

The incident was reported at Pine Kirk Care Center in Kirkersville. At least two more people were hospitalized and police say the shooter has been “neutralized,” according to WSYX.

The condition of the officer and the other victims is unknown.

Gov. John Kasich reacted to the shooting on Twitter:

Shocked & pained by the horrific shooting in Kirkersville, ask for prayers for those injured. Grateful for law enforcement’s quick response. https://t.co/Vd9hMu7Bqk — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) May 12, 2017

CONFIRMED to our crews on scene – a law enforcement officer has been shot here in Kirkersville. Details on @wsyx6 & @fox28columbus pic.twitter.com/lXwfMFViMd — Haley Nelson (@HaleyWSYX6) May 12, 2017