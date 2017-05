Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- Bilboa, the red river hog at the North Carolina Zoo, will celebrate a big birthday this month.

The hog turns 17, making him a senior citizen among river hogs and the oldest of his kind in an American zoo.

Just like people, he does take medicine to deal with aging, but overall, keepers say he is healthy.

Bilboa lives with two other red river hogs and the three attract lots of attention.