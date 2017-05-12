× North Carolina high school teacher accused of sexual activity with students

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. — A North Carolina high school teacher is accused of sexual activity with students.

WAVY reported that Shanna May Harrelson, 38, of Clarkton, has been charged with one count each of disseminating obscene material to a minor, crimes against nature and sex act with a student.

The suspect had worked as a science teacher at West Bladen High School in Bladenboro. She has since been suspended without pay.

“The safety and well-being of all Bladen County Schools students is of the utmost concern and we can assure you that any inappropriate behavior or conduct by any Bladen County Schools employee will not be tolerated,” school officials said in the release.

Specific details about the allegations against the suspect have not been released.

Harrelson was jailed in Bladen County under a $55,000 bond.