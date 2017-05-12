In morning tweets, President Trump threatens Comey, suggests canceling press briefings
WASHINGTON — In a series of tweets Friday morning, President Donald Trump threatened former FBI Director James Comey and suggested an end to White House press briefings.
On Tuesday, President Trump fired Comey after his attorney general and deputy attorney general recommended his removal.
The tweet read, “James Comey better hope that there are no ‘tapes’ of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press.”
The president also suggested canceling regular White House press briefings and communicating only with “written responses.”
