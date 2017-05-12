× In morning tweets, President Trump threatens Comey, suggests canceling press briefings

WASHINGTON — In a series of tweets Friday morning, President Donald Trump threatened former FBI Director James Comey and suggested an end to White House press briefings.

On Tuesday, President Trump fired Comey after his attorney general and deputy attorney general recommended his removal.

The tweet read, “James Comey better hope that there are no ‘tapes’ of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press.”

James Comey better hope that there are no "tapes" of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

The president also suggested canceling regular White House press briefings and communicating only with “written responses.”

…Maybe the best thing to do would be to cancel all future "press briefings" and hand out written responses for the sake of accuracy??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

As a very active President with lots of things happening, it is not possible for my surrogates to stand at podium with perfect accuracy!…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017