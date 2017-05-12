Humane Society of Davidson County making cuts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- High vet bills from last year and this year are forcing the Humane Society of Davidson County to make cuts to several of its programs.

The nonprofit’s foster program, which usually takes in 12 dogs and 14 cats at a time, is now taking in fewer than half that number.

“Right now, we're trying to limit it to five dogs and five cats,” said Becky Everhart, director of animal programs for the Humane Society of Davidson County.

Cuts have also been made to its sick-injured program which helps pay vet bills for people who can't afford it.

"We are only helping the animals that have the most dire circumstances," Everhart said.

“It's very tough and heartbreaking also because you know some of these people are in dire straits and really need our help,” President Bruce Kingsbury said.

The nonprofit usually spends $60,000 to $70,000 a year in vet bills.

But this year alone, Everhart says it’s already spent more than $42,000 in vet bills.

"We've got to look at raising funds,” Everhart said. “We've got to look at donations, we've got to look at cutting programs."