Guess Who Is Turning 100: Wesley Long – Then and Now

In 1917, Dr. John Wesley Long opened a hospital in downtown Greensboro. A nationally known physician and surgeon, Wesley Long believed in offering exceptional, community-based care to his patients; We are proud that after 100 years, we continue to offer safe, high-quality care to patients in the Triad. The hospital expanded and moved to its current location in 1961. In 1997, Wesley Long Hospital became a part of the Cone Health system.

At Wesley Long Hospital, it’s the care and dedication of our team that have made this hospital what it is today. Our staff is proud to contribute to our legacy of exceptional care and make a difference in the lives of the people in our community. It’s our team’s commitment to providing the best and safest patient care that has earned our hospital top national rankings, such as an A grade for patient safety from Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades and the Healthgrades 2017 Distinguished Hospital Award for Clinical Excellence™.

Wesley Long Hospital specializes in oncology and orthopedic care, and will soon be responsible for all of the total joint replacement surgeries for Cone Health. We also recently opened the Melanoma Treatment Center at the Cone Health Cancer Center, where melanoma patients can access our exceptional multidisciplinary team of oncology specialists and some of the newest treatment options available.

Spokesperson Background:

Paul Jeffrey serves as president of Wesley Long Hospital and Cone Health’s first chief inclusion officer. He was named Wesley Long Hospital’s president in March 2007, and chief inclusion officer in September 2012. Jeffrey earned his master's degree in business administration from Florida International University, Miami, and his bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida, Gainesville.

Jeffrey is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives, Institute for Diversity in Health Management. He also serves on the board of the National Conference for Community and Justice (NCCJ) and on the Executive Committee of the Greensboro’s Chamber of Commerce, Innovate Greensboro. In 2011, he was awarded the Change Agent Award by the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce for positively impacting diversity and inclusion.