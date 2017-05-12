× Ebola is back: WHO confirms outbreak in DR Congo

The World Health Organization declared an Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo after one person died after contracting the virus, the Thomas Reuters Foundation reports.

The WHO announced the “lab-confirmed” case on Twitter.

The tweet read, “On May 11 2017, the Min of Health of the Democratic Republic of the Congo notified WHO & partners of a lab-confirmed case of #Ebola.”

In 2014, an Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo killed 42 people.

“It is in a very remote zone, very forested, so we are a little lucky. But, we always take this very seriously,” WHO Congo spokesman Eric Kabambi told Reuters.

The case comes nearly one year after the epidemic was declared over.