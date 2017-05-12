‘Daddy keeps hitting me’: Boy who was killed, fed to pigs told authorities about abuse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Two years before a 7-year-old boy was killed and his body fed to pigs, he told Missouri officials that his parents were abusing him, according to the Kansas City Star.

Adrian Jones told a Missouri Children's Division worker and a police officer in July 2013 that his father would kick him so hard in the back of his head that a "little bone come out."

“My daddy keeps hitting me in the head and punches me in the stomach and my mom keeps pulling on my ears and it really hurts,” Adrian said. "Mommy and Daddy lock me in my room by myself. Mommy and daddy can't feed me."

Children's Division records showed the boy had been neglected, but he wasn't removed from his home because investigators found no signs of physical abuse.

On Monday, the little boy's father, Michael Jones, was sentenced to life in prison.

Authorities say Adrian was "essentially starved to death" before his remains were found in a pig sty in 2015, the Associated Press reported.

Prior to his death, the little boy spent the last months of his life confined to their master bedroom and was let out only once a day, according to WDAF.

In late March, Michael Jones pleaded guilty to first-degree murder.

His wife, Heather Jones, has already been sentenced to life in prison, with no chance of parole for 25 years, for her role in Adrian's death.

Adrian was found dead on Thanksgiving in 2015. His remains were discovered in a barn on the family's property.

Wyandotte County Coroner Dr. Alan Hancock said that the boy’s bones had been in the pig enclosure for several weeks by that point. He was believed to have died in September of October 2015.

The disturbing discovery was made after police responded to the home for a domestic violence situation.

While they were on the scene, police were told that the couple’s son had not been seen for some time. The next day, authorities announced they had discovered human remains on the property.

Six other children -- all younger than 11 at the time -- were removed from the home and taken into protective custody.

Heather Jones told KCTV that Adrian suffered from severe post-traumatic stress disorder and emotional detachment disorder due to abuse and neglect even before he was removed from his biological mother's home, which happened several years ago.

Then the abuse got worse.

Dozens of calls were made to children services in both Kansas and Missouri about Adrian, according to the station. The family moved back and forth across the state line several times to keep people from noticing the abuse. He was also home-schooled to keep teachers in the dark.

The child was found to have been physically and emotionally abused, and had "essentially starved to death," Sheryl Lidtke, a former prosecutor in the case, said back when Heather Jones was sentenced.

"He was horribly abused, neglected and ultimately killed," she said. "I'm sure his suffering was unbearable."