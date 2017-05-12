Cause of deadly fire, explosion at Myrtle Beach campground still unknown

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The cause of a fire and explosion that killed two people at a Myrtle Beach campground early Tuesday morning is still unknown, WSOC reports.

The fire was reported around midnight at the Apache Campground on Kings Road, just a few blocks from the pier.

The victims were identified as 62-year-old Shelby McGuire and her son, 37-year-old Cory McGuire. Another person was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment.

Myrtle Beach authorities said Thursday the investigation would take time and they are being careful throughout the process.

Melissa Dewett, who has been living at the campground since Easter, told WSOC the mother-son duo lived their year-round.

“I see the mother and son walking all the time. Up on the pier all the time. They go for their daily walk. They were the sweetest people,” Dewett said.

In total, four trailers were involved in the fire and two of them were destroyed.

Firefighters from Horry County, Myrtle Beach, and North Myrtle Beach had the blaze under control within the hour.

Below is raw footage of the fire: