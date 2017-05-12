App State student with ‘baby hands’ shares viral graduation photos

BOONE, N.C. – An Appalachian State University student posed with fake baby hands in her college graduation photos and the hilarious images are going viral on Facebook.

Delaney Henry will soon graduate from App State. So she staged some graduation photos in a cap and gown in preparation for the big day.

But in the photos, she can be seen holding tiny plastic baby hands. One photo shows her sitting in a field cupping flowers with the tiny hands.

Henry posted the images to Facebook recently and the post currently has more than 97,000 shares and 46,000 comments.

“All my mom wanted was serious graduation photos,” Henry wrote in the Facebook post.